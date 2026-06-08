A Co-op food store in Farnham is set to close later this month after the company said it was no longer commercially viable to keep the branch open.
The retailer has confirmed that its The Co-operative Food store at Farnborough Road, Heath End will close to customers on Thursday, June 25.
Southern Co-op said the decision had been made following a review of the store's performance amid continuing economic pressures and difficult trading conditions.
A spokesperson said: "Like many retailers, we continue to face significant economic pressures and increasingly challenging trading conditions.
“After careful consideration, we have concluded that it is no longer commercially viable to continue operating from this location.
"We recognise that colleagues at this store are part of the local community which is why we don't take decisions like this lightly and only close a store when we have exhausted all other options."
The retailer said the closure was unrelated to the recently announced merger between Southern Co-op and Co-op Group and formed part of its regular review of stores across its estate.
The spokesperson added: "The decision is also entirely separate from the recently announced merger with Co-op Group and forms part of regular store estate reviews."
Rumours have been circulating on social media about its closure for a few days.
One resident said: “On our WhatsApp group, people were saying things like ‘catastrophic’
“The local pubs have disappeared and as resources like this go, the area feels less like a community.”
Southern Co-op has advised customers to use alternative nearby stores following the closure.
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