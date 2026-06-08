Hale Youth Centre is running its second Young Entrepreneurs scheme with 12 young people taking part.
The participants are all aged between 11 and 13 and have each chosen something either to create and then sell, or a service such as gardening or car-cleaning. They were each given £30 for stock or equipment and have set to work.
Several have teamed up and are sharing the work. Bradley and Logan spent their £30 on a car-washing kit and have so far made £110 cleaning cars. One happy customer asked if they knew any gardeners, so they pointed her towards Archie who had already worked hard in the youth centre’s garden.
Most of those taking part have chosen to make products which they will be selling at the Badshot Lea and Hale parish fete at St George’s Church, Badshot Lea, on Saturday, 11am-3pm.
Two of the girls have formed a company called Shrink and Scrunch, selling keyrings and crocheted scrunchies.
Another has a business called Jasmine’s Nails and Jewellery, selling hand-painted acrylic nails; there are silver earrings, wax melts, resin gifts, bracelets, a lucky dip, sweets and cakes.
Jo Goodhew, youth lead at the centre, said: “I am so proud of them and the way they are supporting each other. They made business plans, gave us list of what to buy and those making things have been working hard, while the boys who have been car washing and gardening have really enjoyed giving back to the community.”
The young people have been very positive about it and plans of what to spend their earnings on include football gear and a fund for a horse. It has also given them purpose. “It’s better than just sitting in bed,” said one as she worked on her craft.
Pics of products. Source: Hale Youth Centre
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.