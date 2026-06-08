The award was received by chairman of trustees Rob Stansbury and general manager Richard Davies, along with Dr Alex Howard, of Clipper Automotive.
hoppa and Clipper Automotive are collaborating on a project to convert an old diesel minibus into a fully electric vehicle using an EV platform already proven on London black cabs.
The project has now reached the stage where the bus has been successfully converted and will shortly undergo a final round of testing before being handed back to hoppa for road testing.
Mr Davies said: "We are thrilled to have received recognition from the Community Transport Association for the innovative work we are doing to reduce our carbon footprint.
“The joint project with Clipper Automotive is cutting edge and has the potential to extend vehicle life and reduce manufacturing emissions. It also represents a more affordable solution for those in the wider community transport sector that want to run electric vehicles."
As well as the Clipper Automotive project catching the eye of the judges, hoppa's commitment to switching to electric vehicles made it a strong contender for the award.
So far, 25 percent of hoppa's 30-vehicle fleet is electric, with each vehicle delivering improved local air quality and a quieter, smoother ride for passengers.
Mr Davies added: "Community is at the heart of everything hoppa does and its sustainability journey has become a shared mission embraced by local partners, passengers and supporters alike. By providing greener transport that reduces isolation, supports independence and connects people to essential services, we are building a community that is not only more mobile but more environmentally aware too."
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