A historic walking route in West Sussex has been given a new lease of life following a community-led makeover in the South Downs National Park.
The West Burton to Bury Coffin Trail, a 1.3-mile path steeped in nearly 1,000 years of history, has undergone significant improvements to make it more accessible and engaging for visitors. The trail once served a solemn purpose: before the age of motorised transport, residents of West Burton were carried along this route to be buried at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Bury, as the village had no consecrated burial ground of its own.
Now, thanks to the efforts of Bury Parish Council and support from the South Downs National Park Authority and West Sussex County Council, the trail has been carefully upgraded while preserving its historic character.
Traditional stiles have been replaced with more accessible kissing gates, allowing easier access for walkers of varying mobility. New fingerposts and waymarkers have also been installed, helping to guide visitors along the route while sharing the story of its unique past.
Set within the rolling chalk downland of West Sussex, the trail offers picturesque views of streams, woodland and hidden valleys, along with glimpses of historic buildings that reflect the area’s rich heritage. Its connection to the South Downs Way, a well-known 100-mile National Trail, is expected to draw walkers from across the region and beyond.
Richard Champness, Chair of Bury Parish Council, said: “We really appreciate the support of the South Downs National Park Authority, and indeed West Sussex County Council, in helping us improve and put the wonderful historic walks in our parish ‘on the map’, as well as enhancing the health and well-being opportunities for our community.”
Ben Bessant, National Trails and Countryside Access Officer for the National Park, added: “It’s been fantastic to work with the local community on this makeover. The improvements have made the route far more accessible to more people, and I hope many people from both the local community and further afield enjoy this really scenic walk.
“Heritage and local stories are a big part of the National Park Authority’s work, so I’m pleased that people will be able to find out more about this ancient route as they enjoy the fantastic views.”
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