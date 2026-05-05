The West Burton to Bury Coffin Trail, a 1.3-mile path steeped in nearly 1,000 years of history, has undergone significant improvements to make it more accessible and engaging for visitors. The trail once served a solemn purpose: before the age of motorised transport, residents of West Burton were carried along this route to be buried at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Bury, as the village had no consecrated burial ground of its own.