Spaces are available for more East Hampshire residents to join the 11,300 already using the district council’s garden waste collection service.

The cost is currently £124 per year for 25 fortnightly collections. From April 1 this will rise to £130.

This includes taking real Christmas trees in the first garden waste collection of the new year.

A 240-litre garden waste bin costs £82 - £86 from April 1 - and can be ordered when setting up a subscription. The service will begin in April for people who sign up in March.

Availability may vary depending on where people live and the council cannot accept new customers on hard-to-reach rounds - those whose collection calendars begin with H.

For more information visit the council website.