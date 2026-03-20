Spaces are available for more East Hampshire residents to join the 11,300 already using the district council’s garden waste collection service.
The cost is currently £124 per year for 25 fortnightly collections. From April 1 this will rise to £130.
This includes taking real Christmas trees in the first garden waste collection of the new year.
A 240-litre garden waste bin costs £82 - £86 from April 1 - and can be ordered when setting up a subscription. The service will begin in April for people who sign up in March.
Availability may vary depending on where people live and the council cannot accept new customers on hard-to-reach rounds - those whose collection calendars begin with H.
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