Climate campaigners are working together with East Hampshire District Council to protect the district’s environment.
Patricia Exley, team leader of the Petersfield Climate Action Network, met Cllr Nick Drew, the legal, governance, change and performance portfolio holder, last week to discuss the issues.
Petersfield Climate Action Network has established itself as a local leader on climate action and the council has provided communications support via email and social media to encourage more people to get involved in its initiatives, including the Fruit Tree in Every Garden project.
The council has also supported projects through its Community Climate Action Fund - including the Petersfield Repair Café, which will open at the Avenue Pavilion on March 28.
Cllr Nick Drew said: “A significant part of meeting the target of the district being net zero by 2050 is bringing our residents along on the journey.
“Our relationships with Petersfield Climate Action Network and the other climate action networks in the district have been very positive, and long may that continue.”
Patricia Exley said: “We really appreciate the support we have received from East Hampshire District Council in helping to amplify our messages to East Hampshire residents and businesses. It really does make a difference.”
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