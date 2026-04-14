A major conservation boost is helping to restore one of Surrey’s most precious landscapes, as National Trust teams begin work on an ambitious heathland recovery project at Hindhead Commons and surrounding sites.
The initiative, supported by a £285,000 grant from Biffa Award, will focus on revitalising fragile heathland habitats across Hindhead Commons, Frensham Little Pond, and Witley and Milford Commons. The work aims to protect rare wildlife, improve biodiversity and reintroduce traditional land management techniques.
The project comes as Hindhead Commons forms part of the newly designated Wealden Heaths National Nature Reserve, highlighting its national importance.
Funding will enhance nesting and feeding areas for threatened birds, restore a bat barn, create new ponds and introduce Exmoor ponies to naturally manage invasive scrub.
Rachel Maidment, Grants Manager at Biffa Award, said: “We are delighted to support the National Trust’s vital work to restore and protect the heathland landscape at Hindhead Commons and the wider Surrey Hills. These rare habitats are home to some of the UK’s most threatened wildlife, and it’s crucial that we work together to secure their future.”
Heathland is one of Europe’s most threatened habitats, with the UK home to around one fifth of the continent’s remaining lowland heath, supporting species such as nightjars, woodlarks, sand lizards and the silver-studded blue butterfly.
National Trust Lead Ranger Matt Cusack said the funding had already made a tangible difference.
“This support from Biffa Award is proving to be a game-changer for our conservation work,” he said. “So far, we have cleared around 25 hectares of scrub and are restoring vital habitat. We’re also reintroducing traditional practices and bringing in Exmoor ponies to sustainably manage the land.
“Through this work, we hope to restore and extend heathland so species can return and thrive once again.”
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