It’s less than a month until one of the greenest events in the East Hampshire calendar returns to Petersfield.
The Eco Fair is the perfect environment to learn about the many ways you can save energy and help the planet.
But there’s much more to discover with the biennial event returning to Petersfield Heath on Sunday, July 12.
The free festival organised by PeCAN and Petersfield Town Council has been billed as a “celebration of earth-friendly living”.
Visitors can expect crafts, performances and face-painting along with live music, food and drink, sustainable products and fascinating stalls.
But perhaps more importantly, it’s a great place to find out how to save money, help nature and support the planet.
People can learn how to entice and promote wildlife in their gardens and can purchase bird boxes, bug hotels and other goodies from Petersfield Men’s Shed.
“Want to find out more about getting out and about on your bike in and around Petersfield?” said a spokesperson.
“Then come along and meet community groups to find out what’s happening locally and bring your bike for a free health check and security marking.”
Visitors can take part in a variety of crafty activities from making finger puppets to creating a dead hedge.
There’s also an eco-tips treasure hunt for children and a prize draw for a gift hamper for adults.
Festival-goers have been urged to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to the site, and to minimise rubbish on the day by bringing their own reusable cups and bottles.
Even the electricity powering the event will be clean as it will come from batteries charged by renewable energy.
More information and a full list of participating stallholders can be seen www.petersfieldcan.org or by looking for Petersfield Climate Action Network on Facebook.
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