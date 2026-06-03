The Forest Players will perform The Sound of Music at the Forest Community Centre in Bordon on July 17 and 18.
Featuring songs including Do-Re-Mi, My Favourite Things, Edelweiss and Climb Ev'ry Mountain, it tells the story of Maria, a young governess who brings music, joy and hope to the von Trapp family in Austria.
Publicity manager Kerri Nash said: “The production showcases the talents of local performers of all ages, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers working behind the scenes.
“Audiences can look forward to an entertaining evening filled with music, laughter and unforgettable moments. Come along and enjoy an enchanting musical experience right on your doorstep.”
Performances are at 7.30pm each evening, and 2.30pm on July 18. For tickets visit www.ticketsource.com/wbtp
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