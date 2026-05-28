Ballet Central is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on June 18 at 7.30pm.
The programme includes one of Kenneth MacMillan’s earlier works, Solitaire, which contrasts scenes of loneliness and friendship woven together by Malcolm Arnold’s intricate score Eight English Dances (Op. 27 and 33).
Cameron McMillan brings to life the looping crescendo that is Ravel’s Boléro, confronting and reframing the legacy and nostalgia of the score in his exciting new work Bolero 18.
Next is Replica, a series of mirrored realities played out through abstract storytelling, with choreography by Monique Jonas.
Times Square Ballet, an excerpt from Ashley Page's musical On the Town, has Broadway rhythm, glamour and romance.
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