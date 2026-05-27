The era of West Surrey Council is under way after its “history-making” first ever meeting took place.
And the talk at the inaugural gathering was equally grand and momentous, with promises being made of the most “comprehensive” localism roll out the UK has ever seen.
Council elections took place in early May and the authority was created to replace Surrey County and the boroughs of Guildford, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Surrey Heath, Waverley and Woking when they are dissolved next April.
The results were a Liberal Democrat landslide with Ed Davey’s party winning 56 of the 92 seats to take control of the top authority in Surrey for the first time.
The Conservatives, which until this election had run Surrey County Council since its inception, finished in second place with 20 councillors after outperforming projections.
Reform UK have nine seats on the new council with residents and independents taking the final five.
The new council went through the initial set up of voting in a new leader, appointing cabinet members, laying out the foundations of its working constitution, and agreeing a schedule of committees and meetings when it sat formally for the first time.
The meeting began with Councillor Penny Rivers (Liberal Democrats: Godalming North) being voted in as the council’s first chair.
She said: “We are all making history today.
“The election was a consequential election and what we will do will have a very major effect on the residents of West Surrey.
“Voters have placed their trust in us to represent them and to act as their advocates – and now that we are elected let us remember when democracy is at its best when we disagree and debate. But it must always be done with respect.
She added: “Our priority is to ensure that residents see the benefits of this new West Surrey Council.
“A council that is responsive, well run and able to deliver high-level services from vestment day in ten months time.
“This is no mean task, but we have an opportunity for a fresh start to shape a council that reflects our values and serves our communities.”
Councillor Paul Follows (Godalming South, Milford and Witley), who had been selected as group leader of the West Surrey Liberal Democrats, was voted in as leader.
He would name his deputy as Cllr Shaun Macdonald and announced who would fill the remaining eight cabinet positions – although he delayed announcing what roles they would be filling.
Cllr Follows said: “It’s an absolute honour and a terrifying, terrifying privilege to be leader of this authority.”
Adding: “In the next three weeks it is my intention, with my colleagues in the executive to roll out the most comprehensive localism agenda that I believe the United Kingdom has ever seen. So watch this space for that.
He added: “Rather than centralisation you will see localism restored to this vast centralised entity.
“I would prefer to see local devolution that has meaningful powers and teeth rather than the creation of talking shops.”
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