Councillor David Munro has been elected as the final Mayor of Waverley, warning the borough faces a “turbulent time” during its last year before abolition.
Speaking after his election at Waverley Borough Council’s annual meeting, Mr Munro said he wanted to help guide the authority through its final civic year to make the transition “as smooth as possible”.”
The council is due to be dissolved in 2027 and merged into the West Surrey unitary authority.
He said: “The theme in the last year of this council, as far as the civic side is concerned, has to be thanking people for all they’ve done for Waverley since it was founded.
“Our staff, some of whom will be passing through quite a turbulent time — how could it not be? — and I will play my part in trying to ease that as much as possible and say thank you.”
Mr Munro added: “It will be a turbulent time over the next year to vesting day and I wish to play my part on the civic and ceremonial side to make this as smooth as possible.”
Looking ahead to the end of the borough council, he said: “My dream once Waverley has disappeared? It is my dream that we hand over a council which has no bad development, which has no debt, and which has no potholes.”
Mr Munro said his partner, Professor Roland Mayer, will serve as his consort. Referring to the ceremonial badge describing the role as “deputy mayoress”, he joked that it “might need some adjustment”.
Mr Munro, who represents the Western Commons ward and lives in Frensham, was elected to Waverley Borough Council in a by-election in 2022.
He previously served as chairman of Surrey County Council from 2013 to 2015 and was Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner from 2016 to 2021.
Cllr Maxine Gale, who nominated Mr Munro, said: “I truly believe David should be elected to the role of the last mayor of Waverley.
“He will bring this council to a close with honour and dignity.”
Councillor George Murray, who seconded the nomination, described him as “a great people person” who would represent Waverley “with dignity and presence”.
Mr Munro succeeds councillor Penny Rivers, who will serve as deputy mayor for the 2026-27 civic year.
During his speech, Mr Munro also paid tribute to Waverley’s first mayor, councillor Betty Moore, who took office in 1984 when the borough was formed.
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