Jonathan Lynn, co-creator of Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, has written the final chapter of Jim Hacker’s political career in I’m Sorry, Prime Minister.
Jim Hacker (Simon Rouse) is back - older, but perhaps not wiser, and still utterly baffled by the real world. Hoping for a quiet retirement at the tranquil Hacker College, Oxford, Jim instead finds himself facing the ultimate modern crisis: cancelled by the college committee.
Enter the delightfully devious Sir Humphrey Appleby (Clive Francis), who has lost none of his love for bureaucracy, Latin phrases and well-timed obstruction. Can he outmanoeuvre the meddling students, the Fellowship and reality itself?
The show is at the Woking Theatre from June 9 to 13. For tickets, priced from £20.80, visit www.atgtickets.com
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