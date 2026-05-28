John Cleese is bringing his John Cleese and the Holy Grail tour to the Woking Theatre for a night of absurdity, laughter and legendary comedy on September 12 at 7pm.
Just over 50 years after it first galloped on to cinema screens, Monty Python and the Holy Grail remains one of the most beloved and quotable comedy films ever made.
Now the Woking audience can relive the magic and celebrate the milestone with John Cleese, live on stage, for a screening of the film followed by a question and answer session about it.
The event will celebrate more than half a century of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, beginning with an introduction from John Cleese before the audience gets to enjoy a full screening of the iconic film.
Following the screening, members of the audience will be treated to a 45-minute question and answer session with Cleese - hosted by a local interviewer - which will include the opportunity to ask their own questions of the comedy legend.
During the discussion, Cleese will reflect on the making of the film, the legacy of Monty Python and whatever else he remembers.
John Cleese said: “I’m delighted to be celebrating more than 50 years of Holy Grail with these incredible live events around the country - mainly because I genuinely never expected either the film or myself to last this long.”
Audience members can expect behind the scenes stories, sharp observations, irreverent humour and, quite possibly, complete nonsense.
So gather the knights together, dust off the coconuts and prepare for an evening celebrating one of comedy’s greatest ever films. Please note that coconuts are not included in the ticket price!
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