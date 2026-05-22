A show that takes its audience on a journey through 40 years of pop music and culture is heading to Woking on its 40th anniversary tour.
When Trevor Payne launched That’ll Be The Day in 1986 artists such as Whitney Houston were at the top of the charts.
Now she is the final stopping-off point on what he calls “a joyful nostalgic journey through the music and culture of the golden era” which ended four decades ago.
Other artists featured in the show include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner and Cliff Richard.
Written, directed and produced by Trevor, who also sings, it contains more than 60 hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, plus comedy sketches and impressions.
Joining Trevor on stage will be Gary Anderson, Ollie Gray, Nikki Renee Hechavarria, Lotty Anderson, Mark Street, Jarrod Loughlin, Eduardo Neto, Seán McAusland, Jodie Lawson and Peter John Jackson.
That’ll Be The Day has raised more than £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help For Heroes, the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and numerous appeals - including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal - through post-show bucket collections.
Trevor said: “One of the secrets behind our success is the dedication and hard work of the entire company.
“I’m especially proud that what began as performances in clubs and holiday camps has evolved into the UK’s number one touring rock ’n’ roll theatre show.
“Unlike any other act I know, That’ll Be The Day refreshes its content annually and strives to improve production year on year.
“It is unique in many ways and continues to captivate and delight our loyal army of fans across the country.”
That’ll Be The Day is coming to the Woking Theatre on June 3 at 7.30pm. For tickets, priced from £31.20, visit www.atgtickets.com
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