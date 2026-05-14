The John McCusker Trio will performing for Grayshott Folk Club on June 3 at 7.30pm.
John McCusker is a fiddle player, producer and composer whose distinctive, emotionally-charged playing and masterful compositions have made him a linchpin of contemporary Celtic music for more than three decades.
Since 2008 he has been part of Mark Knopfler‘s studio and touring band, performing at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and the Royal Albert Hall. Now he can add Grayshott Village Hall to that list.
Grayshott Folk Club’s Des O’Byrne said: “We believe that there is a growing trend among audiences, who are beginning to look for more intimate gigs in smaller venues.
“They want to connect more easily with the performers they go to see and not just make up the numbers in a vast auditorium, miles from the stage.”
John has also performed with David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, Paul Weller, Paolo Nutini, The Proclaimers and Texas.
He said: “Lots of the show is made up of songs and harmonies and getting the audience to sing with us. It'll be a joyful night.”
The trio will be completed by Sam Kelly and Toby Shaer.
Sam, winner of the Horizon Award at the Radio 2 Folk Awards and a Britain's Got Talent finalist, fronts his own band, Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys, and is part of Kate Rusby's touring band. He has played at Grayshott with buddy Jamie Francis and as part of Heidi Talbot's band.
Toby is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist whose command of flutes, whistles and guitars makes him a touring musician for Cara Dillon and Heidi Talbot. Known for dynamic and expressive playing, he has played at Grayshott with Honey and The Bear and Heidi Talbot.
For tickets, priced £22, visit Grayshott post office, call Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096, or visit www.ents24.com
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