The stage version of John Cleese and Connie Booth’s classic 1970s Torquay hotel television comedy Fawlty Towers will visit the Woking Theatre from May 26 to 30.
Fawlty Towers the play seamlessly interweaves three of the most popular episodes - The Hotel Inspectors, Communication Problems and The Germans - and adds an explosive new ending.
Danny Bayne and Mia Austen will play Basil and Sybil Fawlty, the owners of Fawlty Towers, with 2016 Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as chambermaid Polly, Hemi Yeroham as Spanish waiter Manuel and Paul Nicholas - a heart-throb pop star when the show aired - as the eccentric old Major.
Mia, 43, recalled when the play rolled into its spiritual home of Torquay.
She said: “We were all very excited about it. John Cleese opened the show and it was like a rock star coming on stage. We had a lovely dinner the night before, and it was a real treat to go and do it.”
Torquay became the setting for Fawlty Towers because that was where Cleese and Booth met hotel owner Donald Sinclair, on whom Basil is based.
Mia said: “When John was filming Monty Python’s Flying Circus they were staying at the Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay. They had this crazy hotelier and that was the inspiration for Basil. Connie Booth was staying there too and they started writing it together.
“The Sachs Lodge retirement home is there now, named in honour of Manuel. There’s a lot of love in people’s hearts for Fawlty Towers in Torquay. I think it might have been the first time John came back.”
Mia loves playing Sybil, portrayed by Prunella Scales on television.
She said: “Prunella created an iconic character - a queen, a powerhouse, a lot of fun, and self-possessed. I love the way she can silence Basil with one ‘Basil!’ or an eyebrow.
“It’s a joy to play one of the most recognisable characters of the last 50 years. I get to boss people around on stage every night and eat a lot of cake!”
Danny, 38, first played the character Mr Walt, but a year ago he won the Basil role after the most testing audition imaginable.
He said: “John Cleese came to see me as understudy as Basil, which was incredibly nerve-wracking, but he said some really nice things and they cast me for the role that day.
“He said such a wonderful thing, he put it online and was so kind. He said ‘Danny Bayne is now a funnier Basil Fawlty than me’. It’s irrelevant whether he meant it or not, it made me very happy. I don’t agree with it, but I could die happy.”
The show’s stars both described Fawlty Towers as wonderful escapism.
Danny said: “The show’s message is fun and silliness. Our job is to entertain and your job is to sit there and enjoy yourselves. Let loose!”
Mia added: “It’s a lovely two hours of laughter and losing yourself in a nostalgic comfort blanket. It’s just pure fun - and chaos!”
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