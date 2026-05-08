The cast gracing the stage for this uplifting Grecian musical comedy romp comprises Allie Dart as Rhapsodes/Dance Captain, Ashley Tucker as part of the ensemble, Claire-Marie Hall as Poly, Curtis Patrick as part of the ensemble, James Spence as Thespis, Josh Patel-Foster as part of the ensemble, Luke Latchman as Atlas, Marc Pickering as Adonis, Matt Cavendish as Bard, Mia Jerome as Melampus and Rhys Taylor as The Tyrant.