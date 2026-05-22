The chance to become part of their own courtroom drama is being offered to members of the audience of Murder Trial Tonight IV: Death of a Landlord at G Live in Guildford.
They will all be jurors at the trial of Tre Bennet, charged with murdering his landlord Victor Sloane. Mr Sloane is discovered dead in his office, with his young child the only witness.
After the case is presented the judge will ask the audience to deliberate and give its verdict. Then the truth will be revealed on the big screen.
There are performances on June 12 at 7.30pm and June 13 at 2.30pm. For tickets, from £34.50, call 0343 310 0055 or visit https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB
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