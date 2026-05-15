Two of the professional stars of Strictly Come Dancing are coming to the Woking Theatre.
Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu will be performing in Amy and Carlos: Reborn on June 1 at 7.30pm.
Having returned to the Strictly dancefloor after battling breast cancer, Amy said she truly felt reborn.
Back on stage following a triumphant and acclaimed debut season, Amy and Carlos will share an intimate portrait of their lives and journeys, in which the inspirational and transformative power of dance shines through.
Featuring a dazzling cast of world-class dancers, amazing live vocalists and a soundtrack of iconic anthems from across the decades, this show will take its audience on an emotional and uplifting journey through show-stopping routines.
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