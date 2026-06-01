A party will be thrown this weekend as a landmark building in Whitehill & Bordon is five years old.
Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying The Shed has an important place in the town and its ongoing regeneration.
“It’s all coming together” said regeneration bosses during a sun-drenched bank holiday weekend in June 2021, with 550 people stepping through the door in its first two hours.
But while progress has admittedly slowed on additions like the Sergeants’ Mess and health hub in years since, The Shed has remained a constant: a place to eat, drink and enjoy music all year round.
The celebrate the landmark bosses are throwing a family-friendly party from midday to 4pm this Saturday (June 6).
Visitors can expect an afternoon of fun, free activities, live music and food with organisers telling the town: we couldn’t have done this without you.
“This special event is all about saying thank you to our amazing community and the brilliant vendors who have helped make The Shed what it is today,” said a spokesperson.
“Whether you’ve been with us since day one or you’re visiting for the first time, we’d love you to come along, bring your friends and family, and help us celebrate five fantastic years.”
The spokesperson added: “Let’s make it a birthday to remember.”
Plenty has been promised with highlights including face painting, a bouncy castle and a display of classic cars and bikes. Visitors can also try their hand at circus skills while Pony Pals will also be in town.
And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, recent addition Sublime Chocolates will celebrate The Shed’s birthday and their third year in business with five per cent off chocolate making workshops, just enquire at Iced & Tempered at the rear of the building.
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