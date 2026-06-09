If you're a fan of all things textiles, your weekend plans are sewn up.

On Friday and Saturday (June 12 and 13), Thread... A Festival of Textiles returns to The Maltings.

The event brings together makers, artists and enthusiasts from across the UK for an inspiring weekend.

Designed for everyone from experienced sewers to complete beginners, the festival offers a vibrant programme of activities.

Visitors can explore a marketplace featuring fabrics, haberdashery, sewing tools and handcrafted work from specialist artists and independent makers.

Visitors can also talks by experts, hands-on workshops and free drop-in sessions, with the chance to learn from Great British Sewing Bee Series 9 stars Tony Rea and Lizzie Everard.

Tickets are still available via the Farnham Maltings website.