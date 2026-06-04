Artists across north Farnham will open their studio doors this month as part of Surrey Artists Open Studios.
Seven artists across six studios have joined forces to create the North Farnham Art Trail, which will run on weekends from June 6 to 21, between 11am and 5pm.
Susie Lidstone, Jane Browne, Esther Pritchard, who will be exhibiting with Kez de Jong, Philip Ryland, Shirley Watson and the Kiln Photo photography collective will showcase a range of work including watercolours, oil and acrylic paintings, lino prints, mixed media, tapestry weaving and photography.
Each artist has donated an original artwork to raise money for a local charity. This year's chosen charity is Woodlarks Campsite Trust in South Farnham. The artworks will be sold for £30 each at Kiln Photo in Badshot Lea.
New for this year is a stamp scheme. Visitors who collect stamps from all six studios will receive a voucher entitling them to buy one hot drink and receive another free at Birdies Cafe in Farnham Park.
A South Farnham Trail will also take place, featuring five studios and 20 artists.
Participants include Jill Billings, Kim Cody, Nicky Chubb and Emilia Chubb, as well as Greyfriars Studio in Tilford, where four mixed media artists will exhibit together over the weekend of June 20 and 21.
Farnham Contemporaries will exhibit at Brightwells, where 12 established and emerging artists will showcase work spanning mosaic, textiles, paper, glass, ceramics, jewellery, painting, collage, furniture, printmaking and mixed media.
Visitors can also vote for Surrey Artist of the Year by collecting signatures from three participating studios across the county and nominating their favourite artist. Everyone who votes will be entered into a draw to win £150 to spend at a participating studio.
Further information is available on the Surrey Artists Open Studios website.
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