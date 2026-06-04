Robbie Eggleton, who works at Hale Youth Centre, north Farnham, has taken on the challenge to enable teenagers with cancer to have as good a life as possible while fighting the disease.
He said: “As a youth worker I know how much fun it can be to be a teenager. Cancer is such a tough illness to have and completely changes your life so I want teenagers with it to get the support they need so that they can get through it.
“Doing 100 press-ups a day is hard work but nowhere near as hard as it is to for someone coping with cancer.”
Teenage Cancer Trust provides specialised nursing care and expert youth support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer. It also offers helps to their families.
On average seven young people of this age are diagnosed with cancer and will each need specialised physical, mental and emotional care to help them through it.
The charity therefore funds nurses, youth workers and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to support them throughout treatment.
Teenage years are crucial for self-development and are hard enough to navigate without a cancer diagnosis and the work the charity does takes particular teenage needs into account. It is the only charity working in this field.
Robbie is hoping to raise at least £500 and added: “Your donation, big or small, makes a difference. Just £25 could pay for an hour with a Youth Support Coordinator to help a young person cope with anxiety and isolation during cancer treatment.”
To sponsor Robbie visit support.teenagecancertrust.org/fundraisers/robbieeggleton
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