A long-serving volunteer at Farnham's Oxfam Books & Music Shop has been recognised for her years of dedication to the charity during a celebration attended by dozens of past and present volunteers.
Elizabeth Butters, who has volunteered with Oxfam in Farnham for about 33 years, was presented with the award at the shop's premises in The Borough on June 3.
About 40 current and former volunteers gathered to mark the occasion and celebrate her contribution.
Shop Manager Alison Pratt paid tribute to Elizabeth's commitment, describing her as "a much treasured volunteer who has worked through many changes at Oxfam".
Elizabeth first began volunteering at the original Oxfam shop in the Woolmead before transferring to the East Street branch when it opened.
When the bookshop relocated to its current home in The Borough in 2019, Elizabeth moved with it and has remained a familiar face ever since, helping the shop continue its fundraising work.
Her specialist role focuses on vinyl records, with Elizabeth sorting and valuing up to 100 records each week for sale both in-store and online.
Ms Pratt said: "Elizabeth has been sorting and valuing up to 100 vinyl records per week for sale both in the shop and online," adding that her work has spanned multiple locations and chapters in the shop's history.
The Oxfam Books & Music Shop in The Borough is run entirely by volunteers and raises vital funds for Oxfam's work tackling poverty and injustice around the world.
As well as being the UK's largest second-hand bookseller, Oxfam also sells a wide range of donated vinyl, CDs and DVDs.
Anyone interested in joining the volunteer team at the Farnham shop can find out more at Oxfam.org.uk.
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