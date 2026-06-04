The University for the Creative Arts has become one of the country's fastest-rising universities after climbing 27 places in a national ranking.
The Farnham-based institution rose to 85th in the Complete University Guide 2027, making it the second-highest climber in the country and the highest-rising specialist creative university.
The result marks a significant turnaround for UCA. In the 2025-26 academic year, the university ranked 127th out of 130 institutions in The Times 2026 guide, including last place for graduate prospects.
The Complete University Guide named UCA a national "Major Climber", with the university improving its position by six places relative to its direct competitors.
Its strongest-performing subjects were Computer Science, which rose 25 places, Drama, Dance and Cinematics, up 12 places, and Architecture, which climbed nine places.
UCA was also ranked second in the sector for Academic Services Spend, reflecting investment in support services including IT and libraries.
Joint Vice-Chancellor Professor Melanie Gray said the result was about more than a league table position.
"It reinforces UCA's position as a leading specialist creative university and highlights the important role we play in developing the talent, ideas and innovation that will shape the future of the creative industries," she said.
The improvement follows a difficult period for the university. In 2024-25, UCA announced a £9.8 million restructuring programme that included proposals to cut about 20 percent of jobs.
Professor Gray said more students were continuing their studies, progressing through their courses and reporting higher levels of satisfaction.
"Together, these improvements are an indicator of a university moving forward with confidence, ambition and purpose," she said.
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