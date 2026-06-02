A Farnham sustainable energy company has been recognised among the UK’s top employers after being named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 list.
Mesh, a building performance specialist based in the town, earned a place in the national rankings for the third time following praise for its workplace culture, employee wellbeing and staff benefits.
Published in partnership with WorkL, the annual survey celebrates employers across the country that have created outstanding workplaces and strong wellbeing support.
Founded in 2015 and a certified B Corporation, Mesh works across the built environment helping building owners, commercial developers, housebuilders and architects to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions for both new and existing buildings and estates.
This is the second accolade that Mesh has received in the past month – it was awarded Energy Efficiency Consultancy of the Year at the South East Energy Efficiency Awards in recognition of its forward-thinking approach to low-carbon design and engineering, energy solutions, decarbonisation and regulatory compliance.
The Sunday Times report highlighted Mesh’s monthly team challenges, from step count competitions to acts of kindness, which support both teambuilding and promote wellbeing. It also commended its benefits package which includes time off for charitable activities, a performance-based bonus scheme, a generous annual leave allowance in the top 10% of UK employers, teambuilding days and quarterly awards to recognise those living the company values.
Doug Johnson, founding director of Mesh, said: “We are thrilled to once again be recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work. We are committed to building a supportive and collaborative culture where every member of our team is empowered to grow and maximise their full potential.
“Investing in our team culture is a business-critical priority for Mesh. Our aim is to create an environment where people can do their best work, develop professionally, and feel genuinely valued. To be named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for a third time is a real honour for the whole Mesh team.”
Zoe Thomas, editor of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, said: “In an evolving world of work, Britain’s leading employers are helping staff forge careers that count today – and in the future. In turn, the Best Places to Work have the resilience to weather the current economic storms baked in, thanks to engaged workers who go above and beyond with a smile.”
Lord Mark Price, founder of WorkL, said: “I am delighted that more companies than ever entered this year’s Best Places to Work awards. The scores are higher than last year showing a greater focus being put on how employees feel. All our research at WorkL clearly shows that happier workforces drive better commercial performance.”
The Sunday Times Best Places to Work is one of the UK’s most authoritative workplace benchmarks. Analysis is conducted using an independent survey developed by behavioural scientists, psychologists and business leaders. Organisations are assessed across six key areas – reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing and job satisfaction.
Mesh offers a range of design and engineering services to help organisations in the public and private sectors to improve the energy efficiency of new and existing buildings, housing and estates.
This includes support for planning; thermal modelling and overheating analyses; carbon reduction strategies; feasibility studies for renewable technologies; MEP design, and regulatory compliance.
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