A Haslemere man in the running to become mayor of Surrey has pounded the streets, lanes and footpaths in a month of fundraising.
Alex Page has certainly covered the miles as he’s completed three charity walks in little over a fortnight.
His first was a 7.5mile Heli Hike at Loseley Park for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex on August 31 which raised £180 for the good cause.
He followed it up by completing the gruelling 23-mile Surrey Three Peaks challenge in early September before a lighter 10k saunter around Petersfield in the March for Men with Kev.
He said: “When I entered the Heli Hike, I didn’t realise you how to raise money for it but I got a message from the KSS saying you have to put up £100 minimum.
“I get £1,000 then I’ll walk it backwards. I didn’t but I got nervous thinking it might happen.”
The 10-hour Three Peaks Challenge was his favourite walk because of the scenery, but again, he had no idea what he was letting himself as he didn’t know it was 23 miles.
Although he’s now giving his feet a rest, his next challenge will involve a great leap as he’s taking to the skies above Wiltshire on September 28 in aid of Autism Initiatives.
“Even if I wasn’t fundraising doing these challenges, it’s nice to make a difference,” said the former care worker.
“That’s why I did care work and it’s worthwhile to make a difference in people’s lives.
“As for the skydive, I was late diagnosed with Autism and this charity, Autism Initiative, they help and support children but that’s not the best bit.
“Unlike other charities, they don’t stop helping after childhood and they stay with you through adulthood, which I think is just incredible.”
To donate visit https://shorturl.at/49PxW
