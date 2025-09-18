A domestic abuser from Petersfield who strangled and assaulted a woman in a string of harrowing incidents has been jailed for seven years.
Winchester Crown Court heard that Callum Hornby’s actions had affected “every part” of his victim’s life.
She was subjected to beatings, assault, threats to kill and strangulation during a horrific 11-month spell at addresses in Petersfield and Gosport.
The 24-year-old of Grange Road stood smugly in the dock last November at Portsmouth Crown Court when he pleaded not guilty to 12 associated counts.
But he later changed his plea and was sentenced last week for committing a string of domestic abuse offences between October 2023 and September 2024.
The offences include four counts of assault occasioning ABH, assault by beating, making a threat to kill and two counts of intentional strangulation.
His victim bravely told the court about the impact of the abuser’s actions on her life, calling herself “unrecognisable” to what she was beforehand.
She said: “It has affected my mental health, confidence and relationships with my family and friends.
“What Callum has done in terms of his behaviours towards me and the constant fear, distress, manipulative and constant emotional blackmail, physical and extremely violent assaults, left me walking on eggshells and has brought me to the lowest point of my life.
“I have never encountered this level of physical and emotional abuse that Callum has put me through before.”
“I wish I had never met Callum Hornby,” she added, with the victim also leaving her job and unable to finish her studies because of the “emotional and physical burnout” she suffered at the hands of the defendant.
Both the judge and police praised the victim for her brave testimony with DC Angela Smith-Jones hoping the sentence will bring some sort of closure.
She said: “I am very glad to see Hornby face justice for his actions and I believe this result reflects the seriousness with which we treat violence against women and girls.
“I would like to commend the victim for her strength and courage, both in coming forward to report and throughout the investigation and court process.
“The abuse she has endured at the hands of Hornby is abhorrent and I hope that seeing him put behind bars will help her on her road to recovering and rebuilding her life.”
She added: “Domestic abuse and violence has a devastating and long-lasting impact on those affected, and we will make every effort to target perpetrators and see them face the consequences of their actions.”
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “Domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background.
“If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim. You're not to blame for what's happening. You're not alone.”
For advice and information on how to report domestic abuse, there’s an advice page on the Hampshire Police website at https://shorturl.at/TBukO
