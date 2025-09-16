There were at least a couple of hundred people milling around The Square in Petersfield on Sunday morning when Denise Lloyd asked the question.
“Why are we here today? Well, we’re here today because of this lovely man,” she said, standing next to a large photo of the much-missed late Kevan Birkett.
“Kevan. Claire’s husband, friends of many of us today. He lost his life because of prostate cancer.”
The saying goes that out of darkness cometh light. Kevan’s smile was powerful enough to light a small town, with the jovial painter, decorator and Leeds United fan bringing joy wherever he went.
And even when the dark clouds started gathering in November 2021 when Kev was diagnosed with prostate cancer, the husband, father and friend saw the positive. He devoted the last two years of his life to raising awareness of the disease and its symptoms, continually urging men to get themselves tested before losing his brave battle in 2023.
But that wasn’t the end and a few months later a huge crowd of loved ones, friends and well-wishers gathered in The Square for an awareness and fundraising event.
That event was March for Men with Kev, and it’s been getting bigger ever year. The estimate was around 350 people took part in this year’s event – all inspired by one man’s mission to help others beat the disease.
Participants who sign up either in advance or on the day can take part in one of three walks, with 2.5k, 5k and 10k routes around Petersfield to choose from. All three start and finish in The Square and take in The Heath.
Proceeds from this year’s M4MWK will be divvied out between Prostate Cancer UK, the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) and The Rosemary Foundation. We don’t know the final sum at the time of writing, but it will be at least five figures.
But it’s so much more than just a charity walk and the build-up on Sunday morning showed that. As participants drank their takeaway coffees from the likes of Caffe Nero, The Courtyard Bistro, Hoxton’s and Gails, Shine Radio entertained the masses with a road show while two Taro Centre fitness instructors got the crowd warmed up, with even the mayor doing stretches to the likes of We Will Rock You and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).
Dotted around the Square were stalls representing all three charities, while Claire, Denise and the amazing organisers held further fundraising events like a raffle prize tree featuring amazing gifts from a host of town and East Hampshire businesses. As Denise and Kevan’s widow, Claire, would later point out, the support from businesses in the town has been nothing short of incredible.
March for Men is a predominantly a London event which sees people walk 2.5, 5 or 10kms around the likes of Battersea in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
The idea to start a Petersfield M4M for Kev was borne from the 2023 walk in the capital, with Denise telling the story during the build-up to the ribbon cutting on Sunday.
She said: “A group of us walked at the March for Men in London and it was just the most fantastic day.
“When Kevan passed away we decided, a team of us, that rather than get people going to London we would bring the march to Petersfield.
“This is year three and we’re really, really proud of the achievement.”
The Petersfield march attracts people from well outside the town, with members of the pickleball club at the Clanfield Centre among those taking part.
“We just saw the posts and decided to take part, as getting tested for prostate cancer is so very important,” said Stella Haddows, accompanied by urologist and fellow pickleball player, Ian Hewinson.
Alex Page, who is standing for Surrey Mayor, was part of a Smurf family who took part and certainly caught the eye with his blue appearance.
He said: “Early detection is really important, especially for prostate cancer because you don’t get symptoms.
“I also think we need people to be aware and tested because the NHS doesn’t really look to do this sort of thing. People need to get into a habit because it really could save a life.”
The March for Men wasn’t the only prostate cancer-linked event taking place in Petersfield over the weekend, as PCaSo and the Petersfield Lions joined forces to hold a PSA testing drive at Festival Hall the day before.
Men between the age of 50 and 80 are strongly advised to know their PSA as a higher level could be a sign of prostate cancer. Getting tested doesn’t involve a finger up the you-know-where and is a simple blood test, with participants being told within a fortnight if any action is necessary.
Two PSA testing events in Whitehill village hall and Blackmoor Golf Club last year were lifesavers as it led to multiple detections. It was the same last year when the Lions and PCaSo held their 2024 event at Festival Hall, with Clive Woodson from the latter expecting a similar figure from last Saturday’s drive, which received funding from EHDC and Petersfield Town Council.
He said: “We tested 443 men at the Festival Hall and they will all be informed in about ten days if any further action is needed, and we hope to repeat it again next year.”
“When we do a test it doesn’t matter how successful the day goes, it’s always a bit bittersweet because you know that around ten per cent of who comes in probably has prostate cancer,” said Tim Bonner, from PCaSO.
“So it’s really important for people over 50, and between 50 and 80, to know their PSO. Also if you have a history in the family, because it really could save your life.”
After an urge from Denise to men to get themselves tested – because we know you’re really rubbish at it – the opening ribbon was cut with Kevan’s dad, Eric, doing the honours.
And as The Square quietened down as the crowds marched together towards Rams Walk and the Heath, Kevan’s wife, Claire, took a breather.
“This is going from strength to strength,” said Claire, who dyed her hair blue for the occasion.
“We don’t know the exact figure yet because there are people who have registered on the day, so I think we’re looking at about 350.
“There’s just so much to take in. The businesses in the town have really got behind us this year as they’ve donated prizes and we’ve also had over 60 prizes from local people.
“If you look down the High Street there’s even shop windows cheering us on and the social media side of things and the momentum on there has been fantastic.”
And what would Kevan have made of his legacy?
“He would have been blown away and so humbled by what’s happened,” said Claire, smiling.
“He would be so humbled that we’re getting that word out there. It’s what he would have wanted.”
As we mentioned earlier, Kevan was a Leeds fan, and their anthem is Marching On Together.
That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, and this march shows no sign of stopping any time soon.
