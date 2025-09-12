The eyes of the footballing world will be on St Mary’s Stadium this weekend as Southampton take on Portsmouth in the first South Coast derby for years.
So it was probably inevitable that a story involving John PFC Westwood of Petersfield Bookshop would feature in the build-up for this Sunday’s grudge match.
The fanatical Pompey fan made the headlines in midweek when his beloved blue and white wig was stolen during an academy game at Romsey Town.
Westwood feared the integral part of his matchday garb was lost forever, especially when it appeared on Facebook Marketplace the next day.
But he’s since been reunited with his treasured hairpiece with the affable antiquarian calling the incident a “bit of banter that went a bit wrong”.
He said: “We actually had a great night at Romsey and it’s a great little club, as they couldn’t have been nicer.
“But it’s near Southampton. Some fans started having a pop at me, calling me names, and in amongst all this someone ran past and took my wig.”
“The next morning someone said it’s on Facebook Marketplace and a chap in Southampton had it. I got the chap’s number because it was kicking off on social media and left a nice message.
“He rang me back and was really nice – his family and business was taking a bit of abuse.”
There was a happy ending on Thursday morning when a package was sent to the Chapel Street bookshop addressed to Mr Fish – a reference to the Saints nickname for their Hampshire rivals.
He had bought another one, fearing he would never get the original back, and has even given the returned wig a wash.
“This sort of thing happens,” said Westwood, adding: “It wasn’t great at the time but things happen and it’s all worked out.”
