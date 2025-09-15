Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch MP visited a Petersfield farm this morning (Monday, September 15) to warn that Labour’s proposed family farm tax would damage rural livelihoods.
She was joined by East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds as she met with local farmers to discuss the potential impact of the policy, which would end agricultural property relief on inheritance tax, meaning farmland could face crippling duties when passed between generations.
Ms Badenoch spoke with farmer Peter Stanbridge and his son Harry, who work land near Petersfield Heath.
“My concern is that if we stop talking about it, people will forget about this,” she said. “So every other week I try to go to a different farm in a different part of the country — sometimes an arable farm, sometimes a dairy farm like this one.”
The Conservative leader pledged that a Tory government would scrap the family farm tax if elected.
A Government spokesperson said: “Farming plays a central role in our mission to kickstart economic growth, with farmers acting as stewards for our nation's food security.
“We’ve allocated a record £11.8 billion to sustainable farming and have appointed former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters to recommend new reforms to boost farmers’ profits.
“Our reforms to Agricultural and Business Property Relief are vital to fix the public services we all rely on. Three quarters of estates will continue to pay no inheritance tax at all, while the remaining quarter will pay half the inheritance tax that most people pay, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.”
More to follow.
