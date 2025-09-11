A lorry has lost some of its load on a section of the A3 between Petersfield and Horndean.
Several large black bags containing insultation are scattered across the southbound carriageway between the Clanfield Chalton Lane junction and the A3(M).
Some of the insultation is also on the road and verge with caution recommended for motorists heading south toward Waterlooville, Portsmouth and The Solent.
The spillage was spotted by The Post at 1pm today (Thursday, September 11) with authorities being informed.
