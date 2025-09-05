An East Hampshire woman has been named a company’s “Care Expert of the Year” after devoting more than 40,000 hours of her life to helping other people across two districts.
Petersfield woman June Moore was picked ahead of hundreds of nominees to win the national title at the annual Bluebird Care UK awards.
Workers who receive the accolade are people who embody outstanding care and who “go above and beyond to make a positive impact on the people they support.”
And with 18 years of experience behind her, the nominee from Bluebird Care Alton, Petersfield & Havant stood out as the clear winner.
June, whose “immense contribution” to the East Hampshire community has amounted to more than 1,666 full days, was commended for her passion and the “astonishing impact” she’s made.
She has been described as “the walking embodiment of exceptional care” by her colleagues, whose firm provide care to people in a patch stretching from Hayling Island to Liphook, Bordon and villages surrounding Alton,
The care assistant said she was “truly honoured” to receive the award from her employers.
She said: “Caring for others is my passion and our customers mean the world to me.
“Building lasting connections with those I support, as well as my dedicated colleagues, has made these 18 years with Bluebird Care deeply fulfilling, and it's a privilege to see the difference we make in our community.”
“June's dedication over 18 years with Bluebird Care has been truly remarkable,” said Norman Murphy, managing director of Bluebird Care Winchester, Eastleigh and Romsey.
“This award is testament to her unwavering commitment, not just to people in need, but to making a positive impact on her local community.
“Her compassion and dedication are an inspiration to us and the future generation of care assistants.”
