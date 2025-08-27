Whether it’s five to two in a rapidly emptying nightclub, or on the sofa with someone special and the lights down low, a love song always fits the bill.
So a captivating evening of them at The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on September 12 at 7.30pm should put everybody in the mood.
A Phoenix spokesperson said: “With the breathtaking vocals of Susannah Ruth, and featuring unforgettable songs from artists such as Sting, Elton John, Billy Joel, Carole King, Norah Jones, Eva Cassidy and many more, this remarkable performance will take you on a romantic adventure through the touching melodies of iconic classics.”
For tickets, priced £16 plus a £2 booking fee, call 01420 472664 or visit https://www.phoenixarts.co.uk/whats-on/events/greatest-love-songs-2025-09-12
