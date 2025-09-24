Trevor Horn, one of the world’s greatest music producers, will share fantastic stories of creating magical pop in Adventures In Modern Recording at The Haymarket in Basingstoke on October 22 at 7.30pm.
He first achieved fame in 1979 as the performer with eye-catching glasses who led The Buggles to number one with Video Killed The Radio Star. In 1981 it was the first song played on MTV.
Then his studio talents produced amazing results for other artists, such as ABC’s 1982 album The Lexicon Of Love and the incredible rise of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, who had number ones with Relax - despite a BBC ban - Two Tribes and The Power Of Love in 1984.
For tickets, priced £33, call 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk
