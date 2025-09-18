There are two gigs coming to Grayshott Folk Club at Grayshott Village Hall during October.
Tobias ben Jacob will bring The Bright Road tour with Chris Cleverley to the venue on October 4 at 7.30pm.
Having already released solo albums A Polyphonic Life and Refuge, Tobias is keen for audiences to hear songs from his new album The Bright Road.
Hailing from Lancashire but now living in Devon, Tobias has been steeped in classic guitar, song writing and folk traditions, but makes unexpected departures into innovative song writing.
Des O’Byrne of Grayshott Folk Club said: “For this tour, Tobias has recruited the considerable talents of Birmingham-based guitarist, singer and song writer Chris Cleverley to accompany him.
Heidi was born in Ireland, became a folk star in the USA, cut her teeth as lead singer of the all-female Irish/American band Cherish The Ladies and now lives in Edinburgh.
Des O’Byrne said: “With a background like that, it's hardly surprising she should develop a style that switches easily between Celtic and Americana, but subtlety is Talbot’s magic ingredient.
“Her gossamer voice has lent itself to the delicate re-working of traditional and contemporary material and has earned her rave reviews for her records and live performances.”
Heidi comes from Kill in County Kildare and spent several years in New York. She slips effortlessly between the twin worlds of Irish traditional and roots music but retains a personal modesty rooted in traditional folk.
Over the past 25 years she has performed all over North and South America, the UK, Ireland, Europe, Scandinavia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
She has shared the stage and recorded with Mark Knopfler, Graham Coxon of Blur, Eddie Reader, Idlewild, King Creosote, Kris Drever, Tim O'Brien and Jerry Douglas.
They are also available online from Ents24. For Tobias ben Jacob, visit https://www.ents24.com/hindhead-events/grayshott-village-hall/grayshott-folk-club-introduces-tobias-ben-jacob-with-chris-cleverley/7352927, and for Heidi Talbot visit https://www.ents24.com/hindhead-events/grayshott-village-hall/heidi-talbot/7310805
Grayshott Village Hall is in Headley Road, Grayshott. For more information on the club, visit www.grayshottfolkclub.co.uk
