Villagers have been thanked for their blooming wonderful efforts at Grayshott Community Orchard with interest growing in two upcoming events.
New wildflower areas at the beauty spot were scarified and raked during the recent monthly maintenance morning at the site by the sports pavilion.
Children were among those happy to pitch in with the next session taking place from 10am on Saturday, October 4, with volunteers urged to meet at the large wooden bench.
Well-wishers will go from being physical to quizzical next month as a fundraising quiz night will take place at the village hall on Friday, October 17.
Teams of eight or less are invited to take part, either collect an entry form from Seymours or visit www.grayshottorchard.org.uk
