The stresses of being a Manchester United fan – along with a cigarette habit she only gave up in her 90s – have not stopped a Bordon woman from reaching her 102nd birthday.
Connie is a devoted Manchester United supporter and still watches every match, though she longs for the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson with stars like Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and David Beckham.
She has three children, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Her family have always lived close by, and often spend time with her watching classic British television and football matches.
Her granddaughter Yvonne said: “She is fantastic and amazing, the matriarch of this family, but she is so young at heart.
“For her 100th birthday celebrations she was up dancing all night and showing off. She was buzzing for weeks after the celebrations.”
During the Second World War, Connie worked for the RAF, recording aircraft movements at RAF Davidstowe in Cornwall. It was there she met a pilot and became engaged, but he was tragically shot down during the war – an event Connie witnessed.
A family member said: “She always says she did nothing during the war, but I don’t think she quite realises how important her role was.”
Connie later married a soldier and moved to Bordon, where she has lived for more than 60 years. She went on to volunteer with various organisations until the age of 89.
Her family were surprised when, at the age of 90, Connie suddenly decided to give up smoking.
Granddaughter Diane joked: “She will probably outlive most of us, she has got so much youth in her.”
