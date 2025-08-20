Coryne Hall and her husband, Colin, were among residents served eviction notices by the Ministry of Defence last year from their home in Bolley Avenue, giving them just two months to find a new place to live.
Fortunately, the couple secured a house nearby in Blackmoor.
Some residents, including the Halls, did not move, prompting the MoD to take court action despite giving no explanation of why the eviction was necessary.
They appealed to remain, with Ms Hall saying her “livelihood was on the line” if she were unable to complete her book on time.
While a judge was sympathetic and called the matter “unsavoury,” there was nothing to stop the eviction. They were ordered to pay £610 in costs, which was deducted from rent already paid.
This left Ms Hall in a difficult position, with a deadline looming and no place to call home. Still, she persevered, moved to Blackmoor, and completed the book.
She said: “It was terribly difficult to produce a book like this whilst worrying where on earth we were going to find somewhere to live, which would take my large library and archive.
“When the copies arrived I was over the moon, firstly to see the book in print and secondly that I had managed to do it on time.
“I was about six months into writing the book when the MoD eviction notice arrived, totally out of the blue, with nine months to go until the manuscript had to be handed in.
“The stress was enormous. I was writing the book while trying to find somewhere to live and organise the logistics of moving everything, whilst dealing with copyright clearances on text and photographs as well. But I was determined to finish it. I had signed a contract with the publishers to deliver it, and a contract is a contract.”
Her new book explores the close blood ties between Britain’s King Charles III and Russia’s Romanov dynasty, tracing the shared history that connects the two royal families.
Ms Hall said: “I think readers will be surprised at how many interests King Charles has in common with his ancestors — a love of art , like Catherine the Great, the navy, founded in Russia by another ancestor Peter the Great, botany, gardening and architecture.
“People always think of Charles as just as a descendant of Queen Victoria, but never realise that there is a very interesting paternal ancestry through Prince Philip's family as well.”
From Romanov to Windsor was released by Amberley Publishing, based in Stroud, and is available online and at Waterstones in Farnham.
