Back in the mid-2000s, Bordon was nowhere near the up-and-coming town it would later become, meaning its youth faced scarce choices for entertainment after dark.
So restless teens, who were bored of Bordon, would regularly commute to nearby Petersfield for alcohol-fuelled fun.
The Herald of February 17, 2006 reported the problem was so serious that local police launched a special operation to crack down on the marauding gangs of Bordon youths.
While Petersfield residents said they felt intimidated by the teens, the youths pleaded their innocence, insisting they were just bored, and the police moving them on when they congregated did not resolve anything.
According to our report, groups of more than 30 teenagers had been descending regularly on Petersfield on Fridays and Saturdays.
As a result, the police launched Operation Kearney to try to sort out the problem.
But the Bordon teenagers said there was not enough to do in Bordon, so they had to look elsewhere.
Not only had Petersfield more things to do but it was also the easiest place to be served booze.
Sergeant James Noble from Whitehill Police said: “The problem was doubled up by people coming out of the pubs at 11.30pm and moving on to clubs.”
He said that because of the numbers of youths and drunk and disorderly behaviour, the police launched Operation Kearney.
The problem escalated on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, and a 16-year-old from Petersfield was arrested for drunkenness over the same weekend.
On receiving a tip-off that Bordon groups would return the next weekend, police set the operation in motion.
Police and special constables were out, and a total of 14 police officers pounded the streets in the evenings.
The operation was “successful” and served to ease the minds of the people of Petersfield.
Sgt Noble said two men were arrested for drunken offences, with one described as violent.
Police also questioned the youths coming off the trains in Petersfield and found the majority to be under 18 years old.
Sgt Noble said the youngsters ranged from age 15 and up, and that they were coming from Bordon, Whitehill, Liss and Liphook.
Sgt Noble said: “They were causing a general nuisance and problems. Anybody walking past would have definitely been intimidated by their behaviour.”
But local teenagers had said that crackdown didn’t solve the roots of the problem.
One 18 year old from Bordon went to Petersfield to visit relatives but said he recognised a number of people his age and younger who could often be seen hanging around the Forest Shopping Centre in Bordon.
“All the younger ones are going down with their friends in cars, parking up and then going to cause mischief,” he said.
“The problem is not going to disappear unless they create something for the kids to do.
“I suggest there should be something such as a splashdown pool, a cinema or a paintball park. Here, there isn’t even a decent park or playing field.”
He believed the operation only moved the problem elsewhere and did not solve anything.
A 16-year-old girl from Petersfield, who did not wish to be named, said: “A lot of young people go from pub to pub and this is easier to do in Petersfield because the pubs are much closer together.
“Petersfield’s nightlife is just better and you’re not stuck in Bordon. Lots of my friends go to Petersfield as it is also easier for them to get served at pubs in comparison to Bordon.
“Young people don’t want to be constantly supervised and there is nowhere in Bordon to go.”
Petersfield Police Sgt Rhona Anderson said: “This does happen from time to time, but it is not a regular occurrence and would normally happen in the summer months.
“Very rarely do they go into each other’s territory, but then they decide to have a rematch in Petersfield and I will not tolerate that in my town.”
