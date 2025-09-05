A paranormal investigator captured a 'mysterious flying creature' on camera - he believes could be a fairy.
Iain and fellow hobbyist Barry Depp, 53, were conducting a paranormal investigation at the pub on the evening of July 30.
They had set up three cameras downstairs and one upstairs.
After reviewing the recordings, Iain noticed that the upstairs camera had captured a flying creature roughly four inches tall, which appeared to move around the room three times during the night.
Iain, a hypnotherapist and paranormal investigator based in Southampton, Hampshire, said: "I was struck by this creature right away.
"I wanted to be rational so I started thinking about what it could be.
"I thought it could be a butterfly, but they don't move in that same way.
"Then I thought it could be a moth, but moths have differently shaped wings.
"I went through other options like a bat or a bird, but nothing actually made sense.
"So, I came to the conclusion that this is a creature we can't identify - that could very well be a fairy."
He and fellow investigator Barry had heard that The Brushmaker's Arms was known for ghostly activity.
After contacting the landlady, they were given permission to spend an evening investigating and documenting their findings.
Iain said: "We spent about six hours at the pub with no one else there, from about 7pm to 1am.
"We brought along our cameras, but also cat balls, which detect movement and then flash their lights.
"I also brought dowsing rods, which were originally used to detect ground water but have since been adopted to try and communicate with spirits.
"We got some decent responses on this other equipment, including when Barry offered his doughnut to the room and the cat ball immediately lit up.
"We left the doughnut there as a token of goodwill."
Although the pair captured some orbs on camera, the most intriguing evidence was the mysterious flying creature.
Iain remains open to alternative explanations, but for now leans toward the idea that the creature could be a fairy.
He said: "It definitely feels strange to say but I don’t have any other answer.
"If anyone has a suggestion, I’d be open to hearing about it!"
