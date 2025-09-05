The new deputy police and crime commissioner was grilled by a panel of councillors before he was appointed.
Alex Rennie, a former borough council leader, was questioned by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Panel on Thursday.
Crime commissioner Donna Jones said she nominated Mr Rennie for the role because he has the perfect CV, except for the fact he had not been a police officer.
She said he was analytical, had the experience of being the voice for the public, had worked in the public sector, and was good with numbers.
Mr Rennie said he wanted the post because he relished public service and took the opportunity to come back to Hampshire, having grown up in Rowlands Castle.
He said he would be Ms Jones’ eyes and ears going around the county, and was concerned about tackling everything from shoplifting to graffiti from road safety to drugs.
Councillor Gwen Robinson asked how he would tackle issues such as the “scourge” of shoplifting.
Mr Rennie said he believes all categories of crime should be paid equal attention.
Councillor Shirley Young said Mr Rennie was a “career politician” and asked how he was going to prove people wrong.
He said he understood people did not regard politics as a real job but has a fair amount of life experience.
He said he set up a charity delivering a huge amount of humanitarian aid to the Ukraine which is still running.
One of the things he is most proud of is finding the money as a councillor to set up play parks for the whole of the borough of Havant. It started by providing three per year and has seen 12 completed so far.
Councillor Lesley Meenaghan asked about what he knew about crime and justice. Mr Rennie said that in his first job as a journalist he had been a court reporter and that he understands how people go through the system, how people can get trapped and how it works.
Mr Rennie started as a ward councillor in 2018, then became leader of a Conservative Havant Borough Council administration from 2021 to 2024 until he lost his seat in May last year.
Most recently he has been working as a senior advisor in Westminster to Mark Garnier MP, Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.
Ms Jones said he would be in post for 18 months.
