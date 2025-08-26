Froxfield and Privett Garden Club
Froxfield and Privett Garden Club welcomed members and visitors to its Summer Show at Froxfield Village Hall on August 16.
Despite a lack of rain over the previous few months there was a wide range of fruit, vegetables and flowers, with an increase in total entries and the number of exhibitors.
The most popular classes were for dahlias and any other flowers. There was a large increase in the number and variety of examples of fruit on display in the any other fruit class.
Chairman Elizabeth Houghton-Connell welcomed visitors and gave a resume of the club’s activities over the past few months. She complimented exhibitors on how well they had coped with difficult growing conditions this year.
The Banksian Medal for most points over the spring and summer shows was won by Phoebe Hiscock for the first time because of her wide range of entries in both shows.
The dahlia trophy and the cookery cup were won for the first time by their respective recipients.
The flower arrangement classes provided a variety of entries. The large arrangements on the theme of Awesome Austen were the dominant feature of the end wall of the hall, with the trophy for the best arrangement in the show going to Patsy Langmead for her arrangement in this class.
The pictures of butterflies produced by the children at Froxfield Primary School provided a large colourful display.
Elizabeth Houghton-Connell closed the event by thanking the committee members for their hard work in setting up the show and the exhibitors for producing the entries.
The prize winners were:
Banksian Medal (most points from spring and summer shows) - Phoebe Hiscock; Fruit Bowl (best in fruit classes) - Patsy Langmead; Mike Baker Onion Trophy (best in onion classes) - Tidda Dobbs; Madden Tankard (best in tomato classes) - Sophia Scott; President’s Prize (best in flower classes) - Jane Rothery; Sid Hawkins Memorial Cup (best in dahlia classes) - Paola Solares-Urnes; Dee Kiddle Cup (best in cooking classes) - Des Houghton-Connell; Elizabeth Cawson Trophy (best flower arrangement) - Patsy Langmead; Friendship Group Trophy (best hanging basket) - Carolyn North.
Fruit: Three apples (dessert) - 1st Joanna Farrell, 2nd Christine Stephens, 3rd Vivienne Godfrey; Three apples (cooking) - 1st Les Watson, 2nd Christine Stephens, 3rd Trishia Ross; Two of any other fruit - 1st Nina Povey, 2nd Tidda Dobbs and Sophia Scott, 3rd Christine Stephens; Ten berries - 1st Patsy Langmead, 2nd Paola Solares-Urnes, 3rd Tidda Dobbs.
Vegetables: Three beetroot - 2nd Annie Bower, 3rd Les Watson; Three carrots - 2nd Jan Cole; Three courgettes - 1st Les Watson, 2nd Peter Kinlochan; Five potatoes - 2nd Peter Kinlochan, 3rd Tidda Dobbs; Six runner beans - 2nd Elizabeth Houghton-Connell and Jan Cole, 3rd Les Watson; Three onions - 2nd Tidda Dobbs, 3rd Les Watson; Five shallots - 2nd Tidda Dobbs; Three tomatoes (ordinary) - 1st Les Watson, 2nd Elizabeth Houghton-Connell, 3rd Sophia Scott; Three tomatoes (multi-coloured) - 1st Sophia Scott, 2nd Christine Stephens, 3rd Sue Kinlochan; Three peppers - 1st Jane Rothery, 2nd Jan Cole, 3rd Annie Bower; Four fresh herbs - 1st Christine Stephens, 2nd Jane Rothery, 3rd Les Watson. Two of any vegetable - 2nd Tidda Dobbs; Box or basket of vegetables and fruit - 1st Tidda Dobbs, 2nd Sophia Scott; One cucumber - 2nd Tidda Dobbs, 3rd Annie Bower and Sophia Scott; Oddest shaped vegetable - 1st Sophia Scott.
Flowers: Three stems of an annual - 1st Vivienne Godfrey, 2nd Jane Rothery, 3rd Paola Solares-Urnes; Three dahlia blooms - 1st Paola Solares-Urnes, 2nd Vivienne Godfrey, 3rd Sue Kinlochan; One dahlia bloom - 1st Sue Kinlochan, 2nd Charlotte Slater; 3rd Pippa Chapman; One rose (single bloom) - 1st Phoebe Hiscock, 2nd Vivienne Godfrey, 3rd Elisa Stanton; One stem multiflora rose - 1st Trishia Ross, 2nd Vivienne Godfrey, 3rd Elisa Stanton; One hydrangea bloom - 1st Gilly Hollis, 2nd Francesca Viggiani, 3rd Phoebe Hiscock. Three different flowering shrubs - 2nd Phoebe Hiscock, 3rd Shuna MacKillop-Hall; Three stems of any other flower - 1st Jane Rothery, 2nd Sophia Scott, 3rd Shuna MacKillop-Hall; Six different flowers - 1st Charlotte Slater, 2nd Phoebe Hiscock, 3rd Ann Daniels; Three hosta leaves - 1st Madeleine McWilliam, 2nd Jane Rothery, 3rd Les Watson; Flowering pot plant - 1st Les Watson, 2nd Shuna MacKillop-Hall; Three penstemons - 1st Jane Rothery, 2nd Phoebe Hiscock; Three grass stems - 1st Ann Daniels, 2nd Jane Rothery, 3rd Trishia Ross; Three fuchsia heads - 1st Jane Rothery, 2nd Elizabeth Houghton-Connell, 3rd Gilly Hollis.
Flower arrangements: Awesome Austen - 1st Patsy Langmead, 2nd Marion Gimson, 3rd Christine Stephens; An edible arrangement - 1st Teresa Brown, 2nd Patsy Langmead, 3rd Marion Gimson. Miniature arrangement in shades of red - 1st Madeleine McWilliam, 2nd Jan Cole, 3rd Julia Maginnis.
Children’s classes: A butterfly in any two-dimensional medium: Six and under - 1st Ciara, 2nd Sophie, 3rd Luca. Eight and under - 1st Maya, 2nd James, 3rd Isidro. Eleven and under - 1st Eli, 2nd Nellie, 3rd Arabelle; Three decorated biscuits: Eight and under - 1st Mina.
Cookery: Jam - 1st Jan Cole, 2nd Julia Maginnis, 3rd Pippa Chapman; Jelly - 1st Christine Stephens, 2nd Patsy Langmead, 3rd Jan Cole; Raspberry almond torte - 1st Elizabeth Houghton-Connell, 2nd Christine Stephens, 3rd Anne Fenton; Fruit flapjack - 1st Gilly Hollis, 2nd Christine Stephens; Muffins - 1st Holly Grocott, 2nd Emma Grocott, 3rd Gilly Hollis; Cottage loaf of bread - 1st Des Houghton-Connell, 2nd Mike Channing, 3rd Christine Stephens; Beetroot and red onion tarte tatin - 1st Elisa Stanton, 2nd Patsy Langmead, 3rd Pippa Chapman.
Photography: Garden creatures - 1st Madeleine McWilliam, 2nd Christine Stephens, 3rd Steve McWilliam; A local building - 1st Pippa Chapman, 2nd Christine Stephens.
Farnham Probus Club
After the summer break Farnham Probus Club will continue its 2025 programme of meetings and events with luncheons on September 23 and October 28 at the Hogs Back Hotel.
On October 28 Andre Potocki will give a presentation on My Neighbour Roald Dahl. The November 25 luncheon will include a presentation from David Bickerton on The Sinking of the Bismarck.
Farnham Probus Club is a luncheon club for men who have retired from professional or business backgrounds. It normally meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Hogs Back Hotel and also arranges events to which wives and partners are invited. New members are welcome. For information email [email protected] or visit www.probusfarnham.co.uk
Farnham Lions Heartstart
Farnham Lions Heartstart lifesaving courses are being held upstairs at the Ball and Wicket in Farnham Road, Holt Pound, on September 10 and 24, October 8 and 22, November 5 and 19, and December 3, at 7pm.
There is free parking in the pub car park. The course is free but donations are welcome. To book visit www.heartstartfarnhamlions.co.uk, email [email protected] or call Jo on 07793 273941.
Petersfield Ramblers
Thirteen walkers assembled in the St Catherine’s park and ride car park on July 23 for a steep climb to the top of St Catherine’s Hill at the suggestion of member Claire, who said she had never been up it. Puffing and panting, they admired the view from the summit before walking back down again.
It was busy along the paths as the school holidays had just begun and everyone was out enjoying balmy weather. Following the River Itchen, they made their way to Compton Lock, where many people swim despite a notice saying no swimming. But only a dog was in the water, and he shook himself dry over some of the ramblers, cooling them down.
The route wound its way across fields to the small but busy village of Twyford, passing the local church which was very large considering the size of the habitation. Emerging into the village, the ramblers were thankful for a pelican crossing to cross the road safely.
A workman strimming grass on the verge stopped to allow them to pass safely and they walked to the village allotments, which were in very good order. The cricket ground was being spruced up for a match and a pop-up coffee shop was doing good business near the playground.
Continuing along the path, they made their way towards Hensting Farm, turned left towards Owslebury and walked uphill. With the promise of lunch at Owslebury they rambled on, gratefully finding a picnic area in the village to rest and eat.
They walked north towards Winchester, seemingly forever gaining height and by now following the Pilgrim’s Way, which they knew would lead them back to their cars. On the way they passed a war memorial to London soldiers billeted nearby during the First World War.
Leaving the tall stone cross behind, they skirted round a field and began the final stretch, not getting too excited as the path still seemed to be climbing as they encountered Winchester golf course. There were a few players but thankfully no balls were accidentally sent their way.
At last the path began to descend with glorious views over Winchester, a very green city with copious trees everywhere. Then it was over the M3 and down a small path, passing a burnt out caravan, two filthy ones that seemed to be lived in and as least five that had been trashed. The ramblers wondered how and why they were there but found no answers before this warm 11-mile walk ended with a gentle drive home.
