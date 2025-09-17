A community has rallied around a Whitehill couple after the front of their much-loved shop was rammed by a mystery motorist early on Tuesday.
The Kandsamy family were left picking up the pieces after someone twice reversed into Drift Road Stores at 3.44am before driving away from the scene.
The culprits didn’t get out of their damaged car, with the raid leaving the front window smashed and stock and racking strewn across the shop floor.
The owners of 11 years have been inundated with offers of support and help from neighbours and customers, with a GoFundMe appeal to help the “lovely family at Drift Road Stores” being launched and currently standing at £275.
Shirahan Kandsamy has no idea why his store was targeted as he’s always found shoppers and the Whitehill community to be “full of lovely, kind people”.
He said: “They didn’t even come out of their car and just drove away – the neighbours called the police.
“I don’t know why anyone would do this. The police asked me ‘do you have any enemies?’ but I said no. Everyone in this area is friendly and so nice.
“I don’t think whoever did this was local. I don’t think they were drunk either, I’m sure it was deliberate.”
Neighbour Donna Horlock raised the alarm and is equally in the dark over why someone twice rammed the shop.
She said: “It was the first impact that woke me up, and when the second happened I knew what it was.
“I watched the second while on the phone to the police. He reversed and then drove off. It was the weirdest thing to watch.
“I know the police were concerned if they had enemies but they don’t and they’re such a lovely, peaceful family. Everyone loves them and they’re a part of this community.”
Customers have been quick to offer help with MG Glass devoting much of Wednesday to securing the frontage and boarding up the damaged window.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Hampshire Police on 101.
More in next week’s Bordon Herald, to donate to the appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/driftroadstores?cdn-cache=0
