A local campaign in Petersfield dedicated to prostate cancer awareness has taken a significant step forward after the Charity Commission conferred official charitable status on March For Men With Kev (MFMWK).
The Board of Trustees said they were “absolutely over the moon” at the decision, describing it as “a testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and will allow us to reach even more people to raise awareness.”
As a registered charity, MFMWK can now pursue grants and donations and will benefit from tax relief, which organisers say will enhance their efforts to promote early diagnosis and support other charities in this vital area.
Kevan Birkett lost his battle with prostate cancer in 2023 but inspired many to take action. (March for Men with Kev )
The announcement comes as organisers prepare for the third annual March For Men With Kev, scheduled for Sunday, September 14 in Petersfield Square.
The event honours the memory of Kevan Birkett, who passed away in May 2023 following a courageous battle with prostate cancer. Mr Birkett, a painter and decorator, was diagnosed in November 2021, at the age of 57, after experiencing neck and shoulder pain. His prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level was over 300, by which point the cancer was already advanced.
Despite his illness, he became a leading advocate for early testing. His morning walks in Petersfield and his vibrant blue hair frequently served as to remind men in the community that early diagnosis saves lives.
Since the first march in 2023, initiated by his friends and family following a London event alongside him, MFMWK has grown into an established annual fixture in Petersfield.
Liam Birkett, co-organiser of the event and Kevan’s son, said: “This event isn’t just a walk - it’s a movement. A celebration of community. A tribute to Kev. Let’s march for our fathers, brothers, husbands, sons, and friends. Let’s march for Kev.”
Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men in the UK, with over 52,000 diagnoses made annually. One man dies from the disease every 45 minutes, and one in eight men will face the diagnosis in their lifetime.
This year’s fundraising will benefit Prostate Cancer UK, PCaSO (Prostate Cancer Support Organisation), and the local hospice-at-home service, The Rosemary Foundation. Since its inception, the March for Men With Kev has raised nearly £25,000 for prostate cancer causes.
Registration for March For Men With Kev begins at 10am, with the walk starting at 10.45am. Participants may choose routes of 2.5 km, 5 km or 10 km. Adults pay a £5 entry fee, which includes a Prostate Cancer UK t-shirt. Children and dogs may participate free of charge.
