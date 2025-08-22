The resilient spirit of the Ukrainian people will be celebrated by East Hampshire District Council on August 24.
It will be flying the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine above its offices in Petersfield to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
East Hampshire has welcomed 558 Ukrainian guests since the launch of the scheme in March 2022, the third highest number among Hampshire districts.
There are currently 220 Ukrainian families - a total of 445 people - living in East Hampshire. Around 55 host families are supporting guests at present, with the rest living in private rented accommodation.
Council chairman Cllr Graham Hill said: “East Hampshire residents have given incredible support to Ukrainians forced from their country by war.
“It is hard to imagine what it would be like to be put in a situation where you must leave all you are familiar with behind to protect yourself and your family.
“East Hampshire District Council remains committed to providing all of the support we can for our Ukrainian guests and the hosts that have opened their homes to them.”
This year the council has provided support with the new Ukraine Permission Scheme visa scheme for guests, a drop-in well-being event for adults, an outdoor education centre visit for children aged five to 13, a Ukrainian youth club in partnership with the Rural Refugee Network, weekly art classes in partnership with Creatful, and weekly drop-in yoga classes.
The government is giving £350 per month to hosts providing accommodation to guests who arrived in the UK less than 12 months ago, and £500 to hosts of guests who have been in the UK for more than a year.
Hampshire County Council is topping up these payments so all hosts will receive £500 per month until March 2026.
