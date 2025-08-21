The Class of 2025 has truly excelled itself at TPS as The Petersfield School has achieved its best ever GCSE results.
It’s hard to tell who was happier this morning – the students collecting their results or headteacher Mark Marande with a third of all GCSEs being 7 to 9.
Those figures are the equivalent of A to A* in old-school money, while nearly 85 per cent achieved the ‘Four Plus’ of a Grade C or higher in English and Maths.
“We are incredibly proud of the class of 2025,” said Mark as the hullaballoo eased on a morning to remember.
“We’ve actually achieved the best results in the history of the school and that’s saying something given the school has been here since 1958.”
The school’s top student was Eve Bradshaw with a jaw-dropping eleven Grade 9s, placing her in the top 150 nationally.
Lily Bleach-Richards was one of the first students through the door, and had a smile as wide as the TPS sports hall after getting a collection of grades 5 to 7.
She said: “I thought they were going to be bad they’re actually very, very good.
“I had quite low expectations so I’m really relieved,” added Lily, who is off to Godalming College.
There was also a chef’s kiss for Sam Soden, who is off to study catering and cookery at South Downs College thanks to some tasty grades.
“I’m just happy – I really like cooking and want to be a chef,” said Sam, who is passionate about cooking according to his thrilled mum.
Another student who arrived early was Thomas Frost, whose impressive results included two 8s and six 7s. And what was the key to his success?
“It’s about believing in yourself and doing what you need to do,” he said, adding: “Don’t overdo it but you do need to revise.”
