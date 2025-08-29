A Surrey man with an incurable brain tumour has married his lifelong partner weeks after opting to end all treatment.
Max Vardy, 25, from Farnham, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in June 2024 after suffering headaches he thought were stress-related.
He underwent radiotherapy and year-long chemotherapy but earlier this month, Max was told his tumour had progressed.
Faced with the prospect of more brutal treatment, he made the difficult decision to focus on spending meaningful time with family and friends.
Max said: “Hearing that my tumour had spread significantly was devastating. Whilst there were treatment options, the side effects would have been punishing and dictated my life.
“My decision is about choosing to enjoy the time I have left with clarity and dignity. I’m now focused on making memories with Georgie and my family and holding on tightly to the moments we still have.”
Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and the average survival for someone diagnosed with glioblastoma is just 12-18 months.
On Wednesday, August 20, Max married his long-term partner and best friend, Georgie English, 25, during an intimate ceremony with 22 close family and friends at Max’s family home.
Although he is now unable to speak coherently, Georgie explained that he felt overjoyed to have friends and family with them on their wedding day and was proud to call her his wife.
When he previously spoke to the charity in December, Max said: “We’ve been a team since we met in the first week at the University of York. For years, we spent our dates life-planning, imagining all the adventures we’d embark on and mapping out the life we wanted to build together.
“We’d talk about everything - from the house we’d design, to the kind of people we aspired to become as we grew older side by side and I feel happy that I’ve been able to marry my best friend and partner in every sense.”
Georgie, who has taken time away from her role at a quantitative hedge fund to care for Max, said: “We had spoken so much about getting married, and Max’s biggest wish was to see me in my wedding dress.
“As his condition began to deteriorate so quickly, I knew it was time, or we might never have the chance to marry. With three days notice, I organised the wedding. More than anything, I want people to be able to look back on our family tree and know that Max was a significant part of my life. Now, we will forever be together in history.
“It was so special to have our closest family and friends together from all over the country. As a family, we were all completely blown away by the generosity of our community, who helped bring us so much joy at a time when we feel so low and isolated. This love and kindness turned our wedding into a day we will treasure forever. I am so grateful to have had this time with Max, he is my best friend and my home.”
Since his diagnosis, Max has raised £50,000 for Brain Tumour Research through challenges including 99 Miles in November, themed nights and more.
He also launched an Instagram page (@maxvardybraincancer) to raise awareness and call for greater government investment in research into brain tumours.
Just under 13 percent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54 percent across all cancers, yet just 1 percent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.
Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are deeply grateful to Max for choosing to support Brain Tumour Research, a charity that reflects his values. While we are saddened to hear his story, one in three people knows someone affected by a brain tumour.
“They are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age and we’re determined to change this. Max has already raised an incredible amount of money and awareness which will help future patients, and we wish him and Georgie many lasting memories together as husband and wife.
“We urge others to join us in campaigning or fundraising to help drive forward the research so desperately needed.”
