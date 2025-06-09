There is strong representation of British art, including a lively watercolour by Cecil Aldin titled Huntsmen and Women Jumping a Fence Led by a Pack of Hounds in Full Flight. Exhibited at The British Sporting Art Trust's 1990 Cecil Aldin Exhibition, this work is estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 and showcases Aldin’s celebrated skill in capturing the essence of British country life. He remains widely admired for his illustrations of The Pickwick Papers and The Jungle Book, as well as his evocative hunting and canine scenes.